About this product
Released in 1997, Power Plant became an instant success. A heavy yielding and highly stable classic. Power Plant is a mostly sativa variety from South Africa, the original version is only available from Dutch Passion. It is a heavy yielder for indoor, greenhouse and outdoor gardens (does well in Mediterranean climates) with bumper yields of 500-600 grams/m2. She is popular with recreational and medical users and remains a pure and stable strain with a well deserved reputation.
When first released every coffeeshop wanted Power Plant on their menu and she is still found in Dutch coffeeshops today. Power Plant is rich in THC and delivers a formidable strong “up‟ high with a fresh flavour, smooth smoke and sweet aftertaste. Indoor bloom takes 8-10 weeks. The plants reach 1-1.5m tall and the buds are often 30+cm long, with small leaves in them.
About this strain
Power Plant is a sativa marijuana strain variety made from African Sativa. This strain produces a clear-headed, buzzy high that will make you feel happy and creative. Power Plant has an aroma that is woody, earthy and pungent. The taste is sharp and peppery. Growers say this strain has a fast growing time and will grow well in just about any environment. Due to its high potency, Power Plant should only be used by consumers with a high THC tolerance.
Power Plant effects
Reported by real people like you
292 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
41% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
