Sativa

3.6 42 reviews

African

Calculated from 42 reviews

African

African refers to the indigenous varieties of cannabis (or landraces) that grow natively in this region of the world. Because of this region's latitude and climate, these native landrace strains tend to be sativa in structure and effect.

Effects

25 people reported 231 effects
Happy 72%
Energetic 52%
Euphoric 52%
Giggly 44%
Talkative 44%
Lack of appetite 32%
Depression 28%
Fatigue 28%
Stress 24%
Headaches 16%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 16%
Headache 12%
Anxious 8%

Reviews

42

Avatar for Herbalmagician
Member since 2015
Review for Zamaldelica [Zamal x Golden Tiger (Malawi x Meao Thai)]: This 100% sativa strain is pure adventure fuel! By a long shot, this is the clearest, most uplifting weed I've ever smoked - far more than Durban Poison, Hazes, Kali Mist or any other sativa strains I've tried. It imparts a happy, c...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Alex333
Member since 2015
I am a second generation and grew up smoking "Bhangi" as we call it in Swahili and you are spot on! I love my Kenyan bush weed it is everything you said a totally different state of mind and can be a bit overwhelming at times. I am a California Resident now and have been a would love to see more lan...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for grolabs
Member since 2018
Like other reviews...African Strain is a blanket term here. I am born and raised in South Africa and at 33y/o i have smoked some of my countries best. Swazi Gold like someone else mentioned was actually used to refer to the Hash we used to get, and there used to be a gold or red stamp burned into t...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MorGreen
Member since 2015
As mentioned large differance between various African strains, especialy in South Africa. Very very good strains from Swaziland & South Eastern parts. Indica like is also to be had, like some reviews state some of herb to be found is real rubish mostly sativa crap. But some beats the shit out of bes...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
🔥 • this review is for an 85.3%-THC Sour African/South African Skunk wax, which apparently is a cross of African Haze & AJ's Sour Diesel. [CT MMJ Sat Z, from Advanced Grow Labs] • 🔥 • almost-immediate cessation + relief from nausea & anxiety, while pain has decreased from 7 to a 4, so i can't ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungry
Photos

Lineage

Strain
African
First strain child
Manitoba Poison
child
Second strain child
Negra 44
child

Products with African

