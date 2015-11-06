About this product

Flaming Cookies is an extremely potent indica strain that many patients enjoy for its immediate effects. Flaming Cookies is made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Fire OG. A premium phenotype of Flaming Cookies has a woody taste and will produce an uplifting feeling followed by a fog of relaxation. Dutchie’s Flaming Cookies has been lab tested at over 27% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.



A Flaming Cookies Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.