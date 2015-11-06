Flaming Cookies Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Flaming Cookies is an extremely potent indica strain that many patients enjoy for its immediate effects. Flaming Cookies is made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Fire OG. A premium phenotype of Flaming Cookies has a woody taste and will produce an uplifting feeling followed by a fog of relaxation. Dutchie’s Flaming Cookies has been lab tested at over 27% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.
A Flaming Cookies Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Flaming Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!