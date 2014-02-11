Dutchy
About this product
Dutchy concentrates provide WA state consumers with a smooth and reliable cartridge experience. Perfect for a summer BBQ or before you head into the stadium, this oil boasts a taste and perfectly measured amount of THC that begs to be shared among your friends.
DJ Short Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
