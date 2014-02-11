Loading…
Logo for the brand Dutchy

Dutchy

Dutchy Pre-Roll (DJ Short Blueberry)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left.

Available in :
0.5gx2
1gx1
Bulk

DJ Short Blueberry effects

Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
