Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left.
Available in :
0.5gx2
1gx1
Bulk
DJ Short Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
