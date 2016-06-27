Dutchy
About this product
Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left.
Available in :
0.5gx2
Available in :
0.5gx2
Pink Panther effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!