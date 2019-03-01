About this product
✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱
Use ECSCFLASH to get 20% off our brand of seeds from 11/25-12/01!
- A better version of this heavyweight champion! A faster-upgraded version of the multi-award-winning Gorilla Glue #4!
- Up to 30% THC with a super powerful and sedating high
- Sticky and frosty trichomes resin so dense it'll actually stick to your hands! Perfect for extractions.
- Xpress flowering time. Finishes by late September or 49 days- 2 weeks faster than the original.
- A hardy strain. Resists mold, humidity, heat, and escapes early frosts, making this strain perfect for beginners and outdoors.
Click "Buy Now" to learn more at eastcoastseedcompany.com
Use ECSCFLASH to get 20% off our brand of seeds from 11/25-12/01!
- A better version of this heavyweight champion! A faster-upgraded version of the multi-award-winning Gorilla Glue #4!
- Up to 30% THC with a super powerful and sedating high
- Sticky and frosty trichomes resin so dense it'll actually stick to your hands! Perfect for extractions.
- Xpress flowering time. Finishes by late September or 49 days- 2 weeks faster than the original.
- A hardy strain. Resists mold, humidity, heat, and escapes early frosts, making this strain perfect for beginners and outdoors.
Click "Buy Now" to learn more at eastcoastseedcompany.com
About this strain
A gorgeous homage to Original Glue, Early Glue RBx1 by Ethos Genetics crosses Black Fire F1 with Original Glue. The result is a plant with beautiful dense stacked flowers that are light green with purple calyxes and blanketed in resin. Expect a similar structure and aromas as Original Glue with pungent earthy, skunky, and sour notes. Its potent high is long-lasting, offering users a heightened mood and overall physical relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
East Coast Seed Company
East Coast Seed Company is an online cannabis souvenir store that provides high-quality cannabis genetics.
✅ Fast 3-7 day shipping 📬
✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱
✅ Curated selections— say goodbye to massive catalogs of low-end genetics!
✅ Pay through Cashapp, Coinbase, or credit card! Earn loyalty points when you sign up.
✅ Free shipping on orders over $50, freebies on orders $100+ include Fastbuds Orange Sherbet Auto, Sour Diesel Auto, and Do-Si-Dos Xpress Fem (see FAQ for more details).
Use discount code: “LEAFLY” for 15% off your first order at https://eastcoastseedcompany.com
If you have any questions, please email info@eastcoastseedcompany.com or shoot us a text at (917) 765-6438.
✅ Fast 3-7 day shipping 📬
✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱
✅ Curated selections— say goodbye to massive catalogs of low-end genetics!
✅ Pay through Cashapp, Coinbase, or credit card! Earn loyalty points when you sign up.
✅ Free shipping on orders over $50, freebies on orders $100+ include Fastbuds Orange Sherbet Auto, Sour Diesel Auto, and Do-Si-Dos Xpress Fem (see FAQ for more details).
Use discount code: “LEAFLY” for 15% off your first order at https://eastcoastseedcompany.com
If you have any questions, please email info@eastcoastseedcompany.com or shoot us a text at (917) 765-6438.