EDIBOLOGY

[ed-uh-bol-uh-jee]



(n) A natural science that deals with the creation of cannabis infused foods for human enjoyment.



Edibology makes products that fit into your daily lifestyle. Our goal is to provide the most value to our customers by creating small potent edibles using the highest quality ingredients. We will continue to introduce efficient edible products which offer a range of options for a personalized cannabis experience.



Currently, we offer two product varieties under the Chocolate Cannacube product line. Our original Chocolate Cannacubes are focused on providing our users the ability to customize their edible experience. Each of our five Chocolate Cannacube products contain a unique blend of cannabinoids (THC & CBD) and terpenes and together they elicit a different experience. This allows the user to choose their desired effect. Our five products are: UPLIFTING, BLISSFUL, RELIEVING, CALMING, and SEDATIVE. For more information about each product visit our website www.edibologyinfusions.com



Our White Chocolate Cannacubes are focused on flavors with the same convenient size and ease of dosing. We offer three flavors of the white chocolate: COOKIES & CREAM, ORANGE CREAMSICLE, and STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE. All of our White Chocolate Cannacubes are infused with 50mg THC and 10mg CBD.



Each of our Chocolate Cannacube products consist of 5 mini cubes making our edibles easy to dose and discreet to store. The size of our products also make them perfect for most diets and allow for everyday use without worry.