EdiPure's Cali Orange Creamsicle Gummies are a delicious sweet n' sour treat full of bold flavors. With a burst of orange that enriches itself amongst its original creamy flavor. The rich texture and explosive taste provide a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.
