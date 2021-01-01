EdiPure's Cali Raspberry Lemonade Gummies are a delicious sweet n' sour treat full of bold flavors. When you open your bag the smell alone introduces the savory taste these gummies carry. Its sweet and savory raspberry flavor enhances the true essence of lemonade as you take every bite. The rich texture and explosive taste provide a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.