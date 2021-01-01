EdiPure's Chocolate Covered Strawberry Gummies are a sweet n’ luscious treat full of bold flavors. Every piece is a blast of comfort, its juicy strawberry flavor in every bite paired with a rich chocolate overlay that melts in your mouth as you eat it. The smooth rich texture and explosive taste provide a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.