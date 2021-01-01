EdiPure's Cherry Cola Gummies are a delicious sweet n' savory treat full of bold flavors. Just like sipping on your favorite cherry cola drink, these gummies come with a punch of cherry cola deliciousness that makes you craving more. Uses a rich texture and explosive taste that provides a euphoric and memorable experience for all its users. Using lab grade medical equipment for micro-dosing along with a premium distillate oil, EdiPure always delivers a consistent and clean product.