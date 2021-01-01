Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Eel River Organics

Eel River Organics

Nectar - Charlotte's Web 2:1 (CBD)

Product rating:

About this product

A CBD-rich strain that can improve your general sense of well being, Charlotte’s Web includes the sweet and floral alpha-bisabolol terpene which has been shown to carry anti-inflammatory properties. It provides a functional experience, along with aromatic touches of hops and pine, all brought to you by our expert organic farmers. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!