About this product

This rig is one of a kind! It stands 8 inches tall with a showerhead perc, a donut shaped chamber, and lime green accents throughout. What's the ball in the middle for?? It is simply a super cool design add on! It glows in the dark and free spins. The glass ball is actually not attached to the rig, but suspended in between the glass and will not fall out.



--8" Waterpipe

--Donut Chamber

--Showerhead Perc

--Glow in the Dark Glass Ball

--Rips Smooth

--14mm Female Joint

--14mm Male Bowl Included