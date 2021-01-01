Loading…
Elevated Stash

Bent Neck Water Bong w/ Thick Base

About this product

This water pipe is crafted with looks and functionality in mind. The showerhead peculator increases filtration and diffusion. The bent neck acts as a splash-guard by keeping water out of your mouth and in the pipe.

--8" Water Pipe and 4" Base Diameter
--14mm Female Joint
--14mm Male Bowl Included
--Showerhead Perc with Slits
--Bent Neck with Flared Mouthpiece
