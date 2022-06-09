About this product
α-Pinene, a bicyclic monoterpene, is the most widely distributed terpenoid in nature
It appears in innumerable plant essential oils and is found in the oils of many species of many coniferous trees, notably the pine.
It is also found in the essential oil of Rosemary,Sage, Cannabis and Frankincense. Some of the benefits include: anti-inflammatory, Bronchodilator (helps improve airflow to lungs), Helps counter short-term memory loss and promotes alertness
858 mg/mL
It appears in innumerable plant essential oils and is found in the oils of many species of many coniferous trees, notably the pine.
It is also found in the essential oil of Rosemary,Sage, Cannabis and Frankincense. Some of the benefits include: anti-inflammatory, Bronchodilator (helps improve airflow to lungs), Helps counter short-term memory loss and promotes alertness
858 mg/mL
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Elevation Terpenes
Capture all the flavors with Elevation Terpenes. We have all-natural plant derived terpenes that are laboratory tested! Mix with your concentrates or use them separately! There are Terpenes for every mood and occasion!