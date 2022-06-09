D-limonene, common to the lemon and other citrus essential oils, is the second most widely distributed terpenoid in nature and is the precursor to other monoterpenoids.



it displays high bioavailability with 70% absorption after human pulmonary administration

a study in Japan demonstrated that depressed patients exposed to citrus scent experienced normalization of Hamilton Depression Scores (HADS), allowing discontinuation of antidepressants in 9/12 hospitalized patients

Limonene has been shown to have an uplifting and mood boosting effect

841 mg/mL

Odor: Lemon and Citrus



Ingredients: Limonene