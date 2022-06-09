About this product
D-limonene, common to the lemon and other citrus essential oils, is the second most widely distributed terpenoid in nature and is the precursor to other monoterpenoids.
it displays high bioavailability with 70% absorption after human pulmonary administration
a study in Japan demonstrated that depressed patients exposed to citrus scent experienced normalization of Hamilton Depression Scores (HADS), allowing discontinuation of antidepressants in 9/12 hospitalized patients
Limonene has been shown to have an uplifting and mood boosting effect
841 mg/mL
Odor: Lemon and Citrus
Ingredients: Limonene
About this brand
Elevation Terpenes
Capture all the flavors with Elevation Terpenes. We have all-natural plant derived terpenes that are laboratory tested! Mix with your concentrates or use them separately! There are Terpenes for every mood and occasion!