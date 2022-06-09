Humulene is one of the components of the essential oil from the flowering cone of the hops plant, Humulus lupulus, from which it derives its name. The concentration of humulene varies among different varieties of the plant but can be up to 40% of the essential oil

A list of a few of the plants that produce humulene include the following: Salvia officinalis, Ginger species, Cannabis sativa

Studies have shown that Humulene may work in conjunction with beta-caryophyllene to potentiate its anti-neoplastic and anti-inflammatory effects



886 mg/mL



Odor: Woody and Earthy



Ingredients: Pure Humulene