Myrcene is commonly found in the oils of basil, hops, cannabis and several other essential oils.
β-Myrcene is the most prevalent terpene in modern herbal chemovars in the United States
Myrcene is a recognized sedative as part of hops preparations (Humulus lupulus), employed to aid sleep in Germany
Myrcene acts as a muscle relaxant in mice, and studies have shown that it potentiated sleep time at high doses.
Together, these data would support the hypothesis that myrcene is a prominent sedative terpenoid and may produce the ‘couch-lock’ phenomenon of certain herbal chemotypes
