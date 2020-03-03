RELAXATION PACKAGE TERPENES ( MYRCENE BETA CARYOPHYLLENE TERPINOLENE LINALOOL ) INDICA TERPENES
About this product
This is a combination of four of our most popular relaxing terpenes. The following terpenes are included in this listing
Myrcene
Beta Caryophyllene
Terpinolene
Linalool
Please take note that Elevation Chemicals has devoted itself to providing the highest quality food grade terpenes when making this product for you. Heavy metal, pesticide and contaminate testing is done on all oils to ensure quality and safety of the product. Only Non-gmo, natural oils are used when formulating our products.
Ingredients: Pure Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Linalool
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
All products contain less than 0.3% THC.
About this brand
Elevation Terpenes
Capture all the flavors with Elevation Terpenes. We have all-natural plant derived terpenes that are laboratory tested! Mix with your concentrates or use them separately! There are Terpenes for every mood and occasion!