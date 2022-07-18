Our old fashioned CBD jelly beans are made by the original Jelly Belly™ creator, David Klein!



NEW STOCK DUE TO HIGH DEMAND!



Our Jelly Beans are made in small batches with 38 different flavors. These broad spectrum CBD jelly beans include the finest THC-Free CBD from organic Colorado hemp. Each 10mg jelly bean is sugar sanded on the outside.



Each jelly bean contains 10mg of CBD and can promote a calm sense of well being.



10mg CBD per jelly bean, 20 count per bottle

THC free

Non-psychoactive

Broad spectrum CBD extract derived from organic Colorado hemp.

Lab-tested to ensure purity and potency

Gluten free

Store at room temperature

CBD JELLY BEAN FLAVORS:

The beans are available in 38 different flavors, including toasted marshmallow, Pina Colada, strawberry cheesecake, cinnamon, spicy licorice, and more.