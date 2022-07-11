

500mg CBD oil with peppermint oil and stevia for flavor

Made from organic hemp

Broad spectrum terpene profile

Designed for Daily Use AM and PM

Use Sublingual or Topically

THC Free – you will not fail a drug test

Independent lab tested

Phytocannabinoid rich

Increased bioavailability

No GMO

No PESTICIDES

Made in the USA. Our CBD is not internationally sourced.

Free of Heavy Metals, Pesticides, Solvents, Gluten, Sugar, Dairy, Soy and Preservatives

About 500mg CBD Oil:



16.67mg CBD per serving

Serving size: 1 dropper (1ml)

Servings per container: 30 servings per bottle

Dosage:



Determine your initial dosage based on your weight, gauge how your body reacts to that dosage amount of CBD (start at 16.67mg); increase gradually while monitoring CBD response until you find the optimal dosage. Shake before use, place one dropperful under tongue for one to two minutes, and then swallow.



Ingredients:



Organically Grown Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil for Flavor and Stevia.