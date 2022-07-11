About this product
500mg CBD oil with peppermint oil and stevia for flavor
Made from organic hemp
Broad spectrum terpene profile
Designed for Daily Use AM and PM
Use Sublingual or Topically
THC Free – you will not fail a drug test
Independent lab tested
Phytocannabinoid rich
Increased bioavailability
No GMO
No PESTICIDES
Made in the USA. Our CBD is not internationally sourced.
Free of Heavy Metals, Pesticides, Solvents, Gluten, Sugar, Dairy, Soy and Preservatives
About 500mg CBD Oil:
16.67mg CBD per serving
Serving size: 1 dropper (1ml)
Servings per container: 30 servings per bottle
Dosage:
Determine your initial dosage based on your weight, gauge how your body reacts to that dosage amount of CBD (start at 16.67mg); increase gradually while monitoring CBD response until you find the optimal dosage. Shake before use, place one dropperful under tongue for one to two minutes, and then swallow.
Ingredients:
Organically Grown Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil for Flavor and Stevia.