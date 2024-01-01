Loading...

Emerald Extracts

Product image for Animal Diesel Sauce 1g
Solvent
Animal Diesel Sauce 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 71.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for C4 x SFV OG Shatter 1g
Shatter
C4 x SFV OG Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 73%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sativa Diva BHO 1g
Solvent
Sativa Diva BHO 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 72.5%
CBD 4.6%
Product image for Deadhead Mint Shatter 1g
Shatter
Deadhead Mint Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.8%
CBD 0.7%
Product image for OG Walker BHO 1g
Solvent
OG Walker BHO 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.8%
CBD 2.7%
Product image for Blue City Motion Shatter 1g
Shatter
Blue City Motion Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sapphire Chem Shatter 1g
Shatter
Sapphire Chem Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 69.2%
CBD 0.4%
Product image for Cindy's Tangello Shatter 1g
Shatter
Cindy's Tangello Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 61.4%
CBD 1%
Product image for Master Pound Cake Shatter 1g
Shatter
Master Pound Cake Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 63.9%
CBD 3.9%
Product image for Sideshow Kookies Shatter 1g
Shatter
Sideshow Kookies Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Forbidden Chem Shatter 1g
Shatter
Forbidden Chem Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 62%
CBD 5.7%
Product image for Sapphire Tangie BHO 1g
Solvent
Sapphire Tangie BHO 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 71.3%
CBD 0.7%
Product image for Amnesia Kush BHO 1g
Solvent
Amnesia Kush BHO 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 71.6%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Agent Orange Wax 1g
Wax
Agent Orange Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 75%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Glue Dreams Sauce 1g
Solvent
Glue Dreams Sauce 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 68.8%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Critical Jack Pull N Snap 1g
Solvent
Critical Jack Pull N Snap 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.9%
CBD 0.4%
Product image for Durban Poison Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Durban Poison Cartridge 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Glue Jeans Crumble 1g
Solvent
1:1 Glue Jeans Crumble 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 29.63%
CBD 29.74%
Product image for Blue Russian Ice Shatter 1g
Shatter
Blue Russian Ice Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 72.07%
CBD 2.9%
Product image for Cherry Boi Wax 1g
Wax
Cherry Boi Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 4.3%
CBD 66.1%
Product image for Lemon Gorilla BHO 1g
Solvent
Lemon Gorilla BHO 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 69.2%
CBD 0.4%
Product image for Kush Dreams Shatter 1g
Shatter
Kush Dreams Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.2%
CBD 0.5%
Product image for OG MAC Shatter 1g
Shatter
OG MAC Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 71.39%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Loop Kush Extracts 1g
Solvent
Purple Loop Kush Extracts 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.1%
CBD 0%