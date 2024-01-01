We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Emerald Extracts
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Delta-8 THC
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
164 products
Solvent
Animal Diesel Sauce 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 71.7%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Shatter
C4 x SFV OG Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 73%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Sativa Diva BHO 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 72.5%
CBD 4.6%
Shatter
Deadhead Mint Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.8%
CBD 0.7%
Solvent
OG Walker BHO 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.8%
CBD 2.7%
Shatter
Blue City Motion Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Sapphire Chem Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 69.2%
CBD 0.4%
Shatter
Cindy's Tangello Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 61.4%
CBD 1%
Shatter
Master Pound Cake Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 63.9%
CBD 3.9%
Shatter
Sideshow Kookies Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70%
CBD 0.2%
Shatter
Forbidden Chem Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 62%
CBD 5.7%
Solvent
Sapphire Tangie BHO 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 71.3%
CBD 0.7%
Solvent
Amnesia Kush BHO 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 71.6%
CBD 0.1%
Wax
Agent Orange Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 75%
CBD 0.2%
Solvent
Glue Dreams Sauce 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 68.8%
CBD 0.2%
Solvent
Critical Jack Pull N Snap 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.9%
CBD 0.4%
Cartridges
Durban Poison Cartridge 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
1:1 Glue Jeans Crumble 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 29.63%
CBD 29.74%
Shatter
Blue Russian Ice Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 72.07%
CBD 2.9%
Wax
Cherry Boi Wax 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 4.3%
CBD 66.1%
Solvent
Lemon Gorilla BHO 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 69.2%
CBD 0.4%
Shatter
Kush Dreams Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.2%
CBD 0.5%
Shatter
OG MAC Shatter 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 71.39%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Purple Loop Kush Extracts 1g
by Emerald Extracts
THC 70.1%
CBD 0%
