Grown by Humboldt Grove and rolled at Emerald Family Farms, our 1 gram EFF Acapulco Gold Pre-Roll is an absolutely legendary Sativa that provides the perfect social high for use any time of the day or night.



The rare and legendary Acapulco Gold, whose origins remain a mystery, is an 80/20 Sativa dominant hybrid originally from Acapulco, Mexico that was first introduced to the US in 1964. The fluffy, light green, buds have a golden brown appearance thanks to the abundance of burnt orange pistils and glistening coating of frosty trichomes.



With it's moderate THC content, Acapulco Gold provides a balanced daytime high that is uplifting and energizing with a wave of motivated euphoria. The mild body high that follows is calming and relaxing, making this a perfect social strain that can be used any time of the day or night.



Upon twisting off the cap, the room is quickly filled with a burnt toffee aroma with sweet, earthy, and musky undertones. Sparking up this Acapulco Gold Pre-Roll, and taking a deep inhale, will delight your palate with a sweet creamy coffee flavor, with undertones of citrus and pine.



Acapulco Gold is a true cannabis legend, enjoyed by luminaries like Jack Nicholson, Mick Jagger, and Cheech and Chong. Medical users will love it for relief from chronic pain, migraines, stress, and anxiety. In the words of Cheech and Chong, "No stems no seeds that you don't need, Acapulco Gold is some bada** weed."