Black Jack is a potent 70/30 Indica dominant hybrid that was crafted by crossing Black Domina and the infamous Jack Herer. The strain produces medium sized purple hued green buds interwoven with light orange pistils and a light coating of frosty trichomes.
Black Jack produces a powerful energetic high that starts in the head and then slowly permeates throughout the whole body providing a sense of mental focus and creative motivation that is generally uplifting, euphoric, anxiety-reducing and depression-relieving. Although there is a mild body high, Black Jack, like it’s Jack Herer parentage, strikes a very good balance between cerebral and physical effects.
Upon cracking open the convenient hard case your senses will be greeted with the aroma of earthy berries, sweet pine, and notes of citrus. Upon combustion your palate will be equally delighted by the complex flavor profile that matches the aroma almost exactly!
Like a winning streak in a Vegas casino, Black Jack gives medical users an unparalleled thrill with it's anxiety and depression relief as well as relief from cramps, soreness, and aches and pains. With its mild high, it's a great choice for those looking for a motivating day time strain.
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
