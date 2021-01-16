Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms

Loyal Fatso Crumble

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Fatso Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.

Fatso effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
4% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!