Emerald Family Farms
Loyal Forbidden Rainbow Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
About this product
Grown by PRO Farms, these 1g Loyal Forbidden Rainbow Pre-Rolls will entice you with their sweet fruity aroma and undertones of fuel and spice. Giving in to your temptation rewards you with a euphoric and relaxed state that lasts the rest of the night.
This three way mix of Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rose was bred by Ethos Genetics and also goes by the name Forbidden Zkittles. Known to have two distinct phenotypes, this one leans to the berry and fruit side with a hint of gas.
This sweet smoke will lift up your mind and senses to a perfectly cheerful and relaxed state. A wonderful way to wind down from a busy day when you're not quite ready for bed.
Pinene leads the charge providing the fruity nose and flavor of Forbidden Rainbow, while the Caryophyllene and Limonene round out the sweet earthy grape aroma.
Medical users will love it for its aid in alleviating symptoms of depression and stress and help with relief from anxiety.
Forbidden Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!