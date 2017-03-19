Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Humboldt Purple Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable Indica strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.



Humboldt Purple, a cross between Humboldt Snow and Purple Urkle, is an Indica strain that carries the best qualities of both parents. Its complex terpene profile produces an enticing flavor palate with rich sedative effects.



The effects of Humboldt Purple are said to be deeply relaxing, sedative, and uplifting with a mild body high, followed by a creeping head high, that leaves you care-free and craving a snack.



The Humboldt Snow parentage brings a spicy, earthy, pine forest aroma with undertones of fruit and skunk from the Purple Urkle.



Humboldt Purple will help you leave all your worries behind as you settle in to a relaxed lethargy with some munchies thrown in for good measure. The sedative effects help with insomnia and anxiety and make this strain best for night time usage.