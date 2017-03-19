About this product
Humboldt Purple, a cross between Humboldt Snow and Purple Urkle, is an Indica strain that carries the best qualities of both parents. Its complex terpene profile produces an enticing flavor palate with rich sedative effects.
The effects of Humboldt Purple are said to be deeply relaxing, sedative, and uplifting with a mild body high, followed by a creeping head high, that leaves you care-free and craving a snack.
The Humboldt Snow parentage brings a spicy, earthy, pine forest aroma with undertones of fruit and skunk from the Purple Urkle.
Humboldt Purple will help you leave all your worries behind as you settle in to a relaxed lethargy with some munchies thrown in for good measure. The sedative effects help with insomnia and anxiety and make this strain best for night time usage.
The genetics of the Humboldt strain are something of a mystery, but it’s believed to be an Afghani strain that was cultivated in the Humboldt County area of California in the 1970s and later gained popularity in Europe in the 1990s. These plants are fast, tall growers that need lots of attention. Given proper care, they grow well indoors and out, flower in 8 weeks, and have above average yields. Humboldt’s aroma is floral and sweet and its high is uplifting and upbeat, bringing to mind the qualities of a Haze strain. It’s a good choice if you want to stay clear-headed.
