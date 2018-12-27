About this product

Grown by IFR Timber, these 1g Loyal Lemonade Pre-Rolls have a loud fruity citrus and pungent sour aroma and an earthy lemon flavor that provides a euphoric and creative high that’s perfect for any time of the day or night.



Lemonade is a powerful cross of cannabis classics Lemon OG and Gorilla Haze and is known for its inspiring euphoric high and incredibly fruity lemon citrus smell and flavor.



The ideal strain for a wake and bake session or daytime outings, the Lemonade high instantly lifts your spirits and transports you into a happily euphoric, creatively imaginative headspace. Known to be motivating while also relieving anxiety, stress and muscle tension.



Surprisingly enough, Limonene takes a back seat to Terpinolene and Caryophyllene blasting your palate with a pungent earthy citrus flavor and an equally earthy and spicy lemon aroma that feels refreshing on a summer day.



With it's moderate THC percentage these Lemonade pre-rolls are perfect for both novice and experienced users alike. Medical users will enjoy them for relief from symptoms related to mood disorders as well as relief from pain and cramping.