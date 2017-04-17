ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 454 reviews

Lemon OG Kush

aka Lemon OG

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 454 reviews

Lemon OG Kush

What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

Effects

Show all

326 people reported 2316 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 38%
Creative 30%
Stress 28%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 25%
Depression 19%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
OG #18
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Strain
Lemon OG Kush
First strain child
Super Sour Lemon
child
Second strain child
Russian Assassin
child

