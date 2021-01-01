Premium CBD Oil Tincture
About this product
Each bottle contains 250 mg of our broad spectrum, THC-free certified hemp. Emisha animal hemp tincture is a safe and natural way to support and enhance your pet’s health and quality of life. It can be given directly into the mouth or with food.
THC-Free.
Lab tested.
Made in USA.
Please refer to box for visual dosing suggestions. For every 10 pounds, we suggest a starting dose of (.25ml – .50ml) 2-4 mg twice daily. Adjust up or down as needed for desired result. 18-month shelf stable.
THC-Free.
Lab tested.
Made in USA.
Please refer to box for visual dosing suggestions. For every 10 pounds, we suggest a starting dose of (.25ml – .50ml) 2-4 mg twice daily. Adjust up or down as needed for desired result. 18-month shelf stable.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Emisha CBD wellness products are made specifically for the dog, cat, horse guinea pig and more.
Emisha is a premium hemp company crafting CBD dog treats and hemp CBD oil tinctures for you, and your dog, cat, horse, guinea pig, rabbit, mouse and more.
We believe companion animals are members of the family and advocate for them like family. It is important for us to offer products specifically made for animals that are natural, safe and made with premium ingredients. With this in mind, we offer our first product in the portfolio, Emisha CBD Dog Treats. Our treats are unique from other brands in that each treat provides 2 mg of pre-dosed hemp CBD. This takes away the hassle out of dosing and each chew is packed full of synergistic nutritious ingredients.
Our first hand experience and knowledge of families positively impacted when given access to quality, natural health products, keeps us grounded in the mission to provide premium hemp CBD products for family pets. At Emisha, we welcome this opportunity with excitement and look forward to learning the stories of how CBD has positively impacted your family.
We believe companion animals are members of the family and advocate for them like family. It is important for us to offer products specifically made for animals that are natural, safe and made with premium ingredients. With this in mind, we offer our first product in the portfolio, Emisha CBD Dog Treats. Our treats are unique from other brands in that each treat provides 2 mg of pre-dosed hemp CBD. This takes away the hassle out of dosing and each chew is packed full of synergistic nutritious ingredients.
Our first hand experience and knowledge of families positively impacted when given access to quality, natural health products, keeps us grounded in the mission to provide premium hemp CBD products for family pets. At Emisha, we welcome this opportunity with excitement and look forward to learning the stories of how CBD has positively impacted your family.