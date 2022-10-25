Unwind after a long day with Empower® Soaking Salts. They contain our luxurious blend of Epsom, Dead Sea and pink Himalayan salts in addition to CBD oil derived from organically grown hemp. The soothing aroma is from our proprietary blend of essential oils, including organic bergamot and lavender. These hemp bath salts were designed to deliver full-body relief, helping you relax and melt tension away.