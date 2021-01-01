About this product

A synergistic blend of the highest quality essential oils and carrier oils infused with organically grown cannabis. Quickly absorbed into the skin, Empower® Topical Relief Oil can be conveniently carried and discreetly applied when desired, providing aromatherapeutic, anti-inflammatory and pain relieving benefits whenever necessary.* PUT IT WHERE IT HURTS



1:1 THCA/CBD Ratio



Scent Profile: Lavender, Bergamot, and Wintergreen.



Available in two sizes: 9ml and 30ml.