1:1 Empower® Topical Relief Oil (Black Label) 30mL
About this product
A synergistic blend of the highest quality essential oils and carrier oils infused with organically grown cannabis. Quickly absorbed into the skin, Empower® Topical Relief Oil can be conveniently carried and discreetly applied when desired, providing aromatherapeutic, anti-inflammatory and pain relieving benefits whenever necessary.* PUT IT WHERE IT HURTS
1:1 THCA/CBD Ratio
Scent Profile: Lavender, Bergamot, and Wintergreen.
Available in two sizes: 9ml and 30ml.
