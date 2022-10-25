About this product
Our flagship Empower® CBD-Infused Topical Oil is a blend of the highest quality carrier oils, including organic jojoba oil, a proprietary blend of aromatherapeutic essential oils and hemp-derived CBD oil from our favorite USDA-certified organic farm. It’s fast absorbing and non-greasy. The oil is made with the highest quality ingredients to moisturize your skin and leave you feeling refreshed. The roll-on applicator allows you to apply as much or as little pressure as you’d like. Reapply often and massage into the skin for best results.
