About this product
We find great joy in the craftsmanship of our culinary endeavors. Our skilled artisans create inspiring, distinctive, handcrafted delicious edibles using non-industrialized methods, that inspire a life full of curiosity. Encore Edibles are non-GMO, pesticide free and lab-tested for potency and purity.
About this brand
Encore Edibles
Another non-GMO, pesticide-free product, Encore Company also undergoes stringent lab testing for purity and potency. These handcrafted, culinary-designed products are sure to please. Try Black Cherry Granola, Gummies or Sweet Stones Hard Candies for a sweet treat to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.