The show is never over with Encore Edibles. Like a song that suddenly ships you to a deeply nostalgic memory, Encore Edibles are here to bring you back. We find comfort in the classics, so these terpene rich treats are crafted in a myriad of dosages and flavors to bring you a product that’s reminiscent of something subconsciously satisfying and sweet. Our handcrafted cannabis gummies, hard candies, mints, and chocolates will elevate your palate, delight your senses, and exceed your expectations. Life is short: Get the good stuff.