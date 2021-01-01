About this product

This blend has gentle but effective essential oils that are known for their positive effect on the respiratory system. Many respiratory illnesses do not respond as well to antibiotics as they may have previously, and your animal may end up with chronic respiratory conditions.

Essential oils offer a good complementary treatment to support what you may already be doing.



Not To Be Used With

Cats: due to their highly sensitive metabolic systems; their livers cannot metabolize terpenes.

Fish and Reptiles: due to their pH levels and aquatic environment.

Birds: due to their respiratory and metabolic systems.

Rodents & small mammals (gerbils, hamsters, rabbits, rats, etc.): there is not enough research on the use of Essential Oils with these animals to determine a safe use.



INGREDIENTS:

Eucalyptus radiata (Eucalyptus Radiata), Cinnamomum camphora ct. 1,8 cineole (Ravintsara), Melaleuca quinquenervia bs. viridiflora (Niaouli), Cannabis sativa (Hemp Seed) Oil