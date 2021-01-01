HBN Endless Possibilities
Everyday CBD Oil
About this product
Everyday is our pure, organic, Kentucky-grown, farm fresh full-spectrum CBD infused in organic Hemp Seed oil, Copaiba Essential Oil, Frankincense Essential Oil, and Peppermint Essential Oil.
* 277.8mg CBD per 1-ounce bottle
* 0.022% THC by weight
* Approximately 900 drops per 1-ounce bottle
* 0.31mg of CBD per drop
* Full Spectrum Whole Plant
* High Absorption Sublingual Delivery System
INGREDIENTS:
Naturally Rich in Phytocannabinoids, Chlorophyll, and Terpenes
Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Oil, Whole Plant Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract, Copaifera officinalis (Copaiba) Essential Oil, Boswellia carteri (Frankincense) Essential Oil, Mentha piperita (Peppermint) Essential Oil
