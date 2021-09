About this product

Hydrate AM/PM Moisturizer is a luxuriously creamy, soothing moisturizer that's perfect for everday use. Its rich blend of natural antioxidants, vitamins, and oils soften skin while protecting against free radical damage. This formula works for all skin types and is ideal for dry skin conditions.



Directions: Apply morning and evening after cleansing. Smooth onto cleansed skin with a gentle upward and outward motion. For best results use with Heart & Body Naturals Clean 3-in-1 Cleanser, Repair Fine Line Cream, and Revive Facial Serum.



INGREDIENTS:

Nigella Sativa (Black Seed) Oil, Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp (Seed) Oil, Boswellia carteri (Frankincense) Essential Oil, Whole Plant Phytocannabinoid Rich Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Extract, Whole Plant Organic Cocos Nucifere (Coconut) Oil, Organic Laminaria Digitat (Sea Kelp) Extract, Organic Vaccinium Myrtillus (Bilberry) Fruit Extract, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Alpha Hydroxy (Glycolic, Tartaric, Malic) Acids, Organic Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Fruit Extract, Organic Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot ) Kernel Oil, Organic Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Extract, Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Leaf) Juice Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Organic Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Organic Acer Saccharinum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Organic Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter) Fruit, Organic Salix Alba (White Willow) Bark Extract, Organic Saccharum Officinarum (Sugar Cane) Extract, Organic Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Organic Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Powder Extract, Plumeria obtuse (Frangipani) Essential Oil, Organic Citrus Sinensis (Orange) Peel Extract, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Essential Oil, Pelargonium graveolens (Rose Geranium) Essential Oil, Xanthan Gumn, Cupressus sempervirens (Cypress) Essential Oil