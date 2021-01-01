About this product

Now you can RISE & shine every day with our premium, 100% organic, fair trade Arabica Coffee from Brazil. A rich, smooth flavour with natural low acidity, RISE delivers 25mg of THC-free water-soluble cannabinoids in every cup.



Rise's formula infuses nanoemulsified hemp extract into premium ground Arabica beans before they're brewed, resulting in a more consistent measurement of CBD per cup than simply dropping CBD oil into coffee.



INGREDIENTS:

Microground Instant Arabica Coffee and Nanoemulsified Hemp Extract



7 convenient 1-serving packets for a total 175mg of CBD.