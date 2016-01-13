Black Jack effects
367 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!