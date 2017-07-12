TANGIE DELTA8 FLOWER is a hemp derived product. Delta 8 flower is considered the younger cousin to Delta 9 THC, due to its milder psychoactive properties. Delta 8 contributes to effects very similar to Delta-9 THC, but with a bit of a twist.



The TANGIE DELTA8 FLOWER is perfect for ADD/ADHD, pain, depression, fatigue, loss of appetite, stress while at the same time avoiding some of the more potent highs of THC flower. The product is safe to use and federally legal.

