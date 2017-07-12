About this product
TANGIE DELTA8 FLOWER is a hemp derived product. Delta 8 flower is considered the younger cousin to Delta 9 THC, due to its milder psychoactive properties. Delta 8 contributes to effects very similar to Delta-9 THC, but with a bit of a twist.
The TANGIE DELTA8 FLOWER is perfect for ADD/ADHD, pain, depression, fatigue, loss of appetite, stress while at the same time avoiding some of the more potent highs of THC flower. The product is safe to use and federally legal.
About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
907 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Epic Vapor
We believe in quality over quantity. It takes us time and a great deal of effort and investment just to release one product. As such we relate maybe 1 or 2 new products per year. The development cycle takes that long. But be certain that when we do release it, its the best in the world.