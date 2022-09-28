About this product
THC FREE (0.0%)
100% USA GROWN HEMP
3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED
FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC)
NO PESTICIDES
Remove harmful toxins from the bloodstream while providing relaxation and relief from pain and physical tension with our CBD bath soak infused with essential oils.Eucalyptus can help promote feelings of relaxation and provide respiratory health benefits.
100% USA GROWN HEMP
3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED
FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC)
NO PESTICIDES
Remove harmful toxins from the bloodstream while providing relaxation and relief from pain and physical tension with our CBD bath soak infused with essential oils.Eucalyptus can help promote feelings of relaxation and provide respiratory health benefits.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!