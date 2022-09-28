THC FREE (0.0%)



Remove harmful toxins from the bloodstream while providing relaxation and relief from pain and physical tension with our CBD bath soak infused with essential oils.While providing a sweet, fruity herb scent, Chamomile has unique properties that boost skin health, easing blemishes, keeping it young and refreshing, while adding radiance. It’s also known to be calming and soothing, which promotes healthier sleep quality.