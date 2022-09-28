THC FREE (0.0%)



A topical relief wrap designed to target specific discomfort and alleviate tension in various areas of the body caused by rigorous daily movements or after-injury strains. This easy-to-use wrap provides a rapid cool-to-heat effect while releasing powerful anti-inflammatory properties to help your muscles heal and repair itself, allowing for a comfortable and restful sleep.