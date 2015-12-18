About this product
☀️ Type: Sativa/Indica
🌹 Aroma: Fruity citrus
🌱 Lineage:
CBD Tide ♀ is a four way CBD hybrid of Sour Tsunami, Cannatonic, AC/DC and Good Medicine. It is a very vigorous grower which matures in about ten weeks. It has a strong tropical fruit aroma.
African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These are some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk.
About this strain
The name says it all with this CBD rich strain. Bred by CBD specialist Bodhi, Good Medicine crosses a Green Crack and Tres Dawg hybrid with the high-CBD Harlequin sativa. Offering sweet flavors of mango and candy followed by a mellow and relaxing high, Good Medicine is great for solving medical needs without keeping you on the couch.
Good Medicine effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
51% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
10% | medium-low
