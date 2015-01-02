ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lost Coast OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Lost Coast OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 87 reviews

Lost Coast OG

aka Lost Coast, Lost Coast OG Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 87 reviews

Lost Coast OG

Lost Coast OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid that marries Chemdawg 4 genetics with those of two age-old heirloom strains, Pakistani Kush and Lemon Thai. Flavors of sour citrus and earthy musk burst through on the exhale in show of its signature OG terpene profile. This California native induces a soaring cerebral buzzing sensation that brings new vitality to mood, creativity, and conversation. The potently euphoric effects can sometimes skid into anxiety with large doses, so novices should approach this OG with some degree of caution. 

Effects

Show all

63 people reported 390 effects
Relaxed 63%
Uplifted 57%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 42%
Focused 30%
Stress 30%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 19%
Pain 19%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 12%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

87

write a review

Find Lost Coast OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lost Coast OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
South Asian Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Thai
parent
Strain
Lost Coast OG
First strain child
Lost Coast Hash Plant
child
Second strain child
Super Sour OG
child

Products with Lost Coast OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lost Coast OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: White Nightmare, Monkey Paw, Lost Coast OG, Crazy Miss Hyde, and Blueberry Yum Yum
New Strains Alert: White Nightmare, Monkey Paw, Lost Coast OG, Crazy Miss Hyde, and Blueberry Yum Yum

Most popular in