Lost Coast OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid that marries Chemdawg 4 genetics with those of two age-old heirloom strains, Pakistani Kush and Lemon Thai. Flavors of sour citrus and earthy musk burst through on the exhale in show of its signature OG terpene profile. This California native induces a soaring cerebral buzzing sensation that brings new vitality to mood, creativity, and conversation. The potently euphoric effects can sometimes skid into anxiety with large doses, so novices should approach this OG with some degree of caution.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
87
Find Lost Coast OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lost Coast OG nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Lost Coast OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Lost Coast OG nearby.