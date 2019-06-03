1.7 oz | 50 mg of CBD & 50 mg of Delta-8 THC



erbalHIGH Pain Relief Massage Oil Candle is made to target and alleviate body, back, and joint pain. This massage oil candle is a blend of CBD & Delta-8 THC supported by healing herbs and essential oils to assist in alleviation. For example, cramp bark and prickly ash are warming relaxing herbs, when rubbed into effected area it helps with stiffness and aches, and devil’s claw, which have effective anti-inflammatory properties.



+ No harmful chemicals or toxins

+ Lab Tested CBD & Delta-8 THC