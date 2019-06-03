2.0 oz | 50 mg of CBD & 50 mg of Delta-8 THC



erbalHIGH Recovery Cream was made to help the recovery process of post-cosmetic surgery. This body cream is a blend of CBD & Delta-8 THC, herbs, essential oils that targets side effects of cosmetic surgery such as soreness, bruising, swelling, scarring, discoloration, and poor circulation. CBD & Delta-8 has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that can aid in the recovery process combining with herbs and essential oils. For example, Comfrey, which is scientifically proven to stimulate new tissue growth and support the healing of skin lesion with little to no scarring; Calendula, which is shown to speed up wound healing by increasing the blood flow to the wounded area and regenerating new tissue; and St. John’s Wort, its analgesic and anti-inflammatory actions make it excellent after surgery to accelerate healing and it is specific for regenerating nerve tissue.



+ No harmful chemicals or toxins

+ Lab Tested CBD & Delta-8 THC