2.0 fl oz | 50 mg of CBD & 50 mg of Delta-8 THC



erbalHIGH Relaxant Cream was made to stimulate relaxation, minimizing the feeling of anxiety, depression, and stress. This body cream is a blend of CBD & Delta-8 THC, herbs and essentials oils that specifically target these conditions. CBD & Delta-8 THC can produce a mild euphoric effect and helps to enhance the mood. Combining CBD & Delta-8 THC with herbs and essential oils to help promote relaxation after a long day. For example, Ashwagandha, which has been proven to reduce anxiety and tension, reduce overactivity and encourage rest and relaxation, reducing long term stress; Lemonbalm and Damiana are calming herbs that ease physical tension and help maintain a balanced mental and emotional state; and Valerian, which reduces mental overactivity, has a calming, sedative effect on the mind, can also relieve many symptoms of anxiety and a useful remedy for insomnia.



+ No harmful chemicals or toxins

+ Lab Tested CBD & Delta-8 THC

